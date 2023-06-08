Contests
Waterbury gets green light on red light cameras

Red light cameras are coming to the Brass City.
By Audrey Russo
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Red light cameras are coming to the Brass City.

Officials in Waterbury are beginning the process of installing red light cameras at the city’s most dangerous intersections.

This comes after lawmakers approved a bill called vision zero. The bill has a provision allowing towns to launch red light camera programs.

The first offense would be a $50 fine sent to the registered owner of the offending car. Each violation after that is $75.

Officials in Waterbury have been interested in getting a red-light camera program for months and will be one of the first in line when it takes effect on October 1.

Representative Michael Digiovancarlo is also a city alderman.

He says the board of alderman would have to create an ordinance that follows rules outlined in the state bill, like ensuring the camera systems are marked with signs and there would be an appeals process if you get dinged.

The ACLU of Connecticut sent Channel 3 a statement saying “[It is a significant improvement on the original in terms of its approach to red light cameras, and we remain skeptical of red light cameras because of their potential to increase policing.”

Rep. Digiovancarlo says the cameras only capture the front and back license plates.

The program requires a 30-day grace period after the cameras are installed Offenders would get warning letters before getting a ticket.

