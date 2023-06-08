Contests
Ways to keep yourself and your pet safe as poor air quality continues

By Dylan Fearon
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We’ve been breathing in some of the worst air in the country.

It is still unhealthy right now. The state has air quality stations tracking pollution.

There are 14 air quality stations in the state showing the air is still unhealthy.

There are ways to keep your pet safe and yourself safe at home and in the car.

Pushing the air circulation button in your car may just help you breathe better.

“Keep the air on. Keep the air circulating. Try to stay indoors as much as possible,” said Lisa Rothman of Rocky Hill.

Lisa pushed it this morning. It circulates the air our cars, hopefully keeping the poor air out.

At home, changing your air filter is crucial, according to technicians. Keeping windows shut is also important.

But Kathy Sones knows it’s hard to completely avoid the unhealthy air.

“I’m sure it is. How could it not get in the car get in your house. You open the door get the mail get the newspaper. You protect yourself the best you can,” Kathy said.

Good boys like Johnny still need to walk.

“I do take him here for an hour a day and hope for the best,” said Ronda Junget.

Ronda and Johnny were at the Rocky Hill Dog Park. She knows the air quality is poor but wanted Johnny to get a little exercise.

“I am a little bit concerned because he has been sick recently and I’m not sure how it’s going to affect him so I need to pay more attention to that,” said Ronda.

Danielle DiMauro does know how it’s going to affect him. She’s a certified Vet Technician at the Animal Hospital of Rocky Hill.

“What you do look for is coughing, red eyes, irritation in the face,” DiMauro said. “Keep windows and doors closed. Fresh water inside. Make sure that’s available.”

There is high tech in the air quality station in East Hartford.

The data the station is tracking gets sent to deep in Hartford, then they send it to the EPA.

