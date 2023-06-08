Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman found dead on the side of New Hampshire highway identified; man arrested

Thomas Shane Hanley was arrested in connection with a case that involved a woman's body being...
Thomas Shane Hanley was arrested in connection with a case that involved a woman's body being found in the breakdown lane of a highway in New Hampshire on June 5.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINTON, NH (WFSB) – New Hampshire State Police said they identified a woman whose body was found in the breakdown lane of a highway on Monday and made an arrest.

Troopers identified the woman as 27-year-old Gina Maiorano of Henniker, NH.

They said they arrested 30-year-old Thomas Shane Hanley, also of Henniker, on charges of felony conduct after an accident, breach of bail, and stalking.

Maiorano was found on Interstate 89 north just before 12:15 a.m. on June 5. Troopers released her identity on Tuesday following an autopsy the day before.

They initially sought the public’s help in identifying her through a photo of a bird feather tattoo.

New Hampshire chief medical examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined that the cause of Maiorano’s death was blunt impact head injuries, and the manner of death was inconclusive.

State police said they continue to investigate it, along with the circumstances that led up to it.

They reported that they arrested Hanley on Tuesday night.

“The charges and allegations against Mr. Hanley are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” troopers said in a news release.

They also said there was no known danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
smoke to surface - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
The Air Quality in New England as of 10 a.m. on June 7.
Track the air quality where you are
unhealthy smoke - wfsb
Unhealthy air quality conditions persist in CT
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup

Latest News

Your Thursday morning update
smoke to surface - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
Bills passed in the session - WFSB
Session ends with a number of bills passed
Eyewitness News Thursday morning