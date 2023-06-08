Woman found dead on the side of New Hampshire highway identified; man arrested

HOPKINTON, NH (WFSB) – New Hampshire State Police said they identified a woman whose body was found in the breakdown lane of a highway on Monday and made an arrest.

Troopers identified the woman as 27-year-old Gina Maiorano of Henniker, NH.

They said they arrested 30-year-old Thomas Shane Hanley, also of Henniker, on charges of felony conduct after an accident, breach of bail, and stalking.

Maiorano was found on Interstate 89 north just before 12:15 a.m. on June 5. Troopers released her identity on Tuesday following an autopsy the day before.

They initially sought the public’s help in identifying her through a photo of a bird feather tattoo.

New Hampshire chief medical examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined that the cause of Maiorano’s death was blunt impact head injuries, and the manner of death was inconclusive.

State police said they continue to investigate it, along with the circumstances that led up to it.

They reported that they arrested Hanley on Tuesday night.

“The charges and allegations against Mr. Hanley are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” troopers said in a news release.

They also said there was no known danger to the public.

