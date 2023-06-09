Alcohol ban reinstated at some Connecticut state parks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Visitors to some of Connecticut state parks will have to leave their alcohol at home.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced that it reimposed a temporary alcohol ban at seven recreational areas on Friday.

The places where the ban was put in place included:

Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch in Salem.

Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park in Southbury.

Wadsworth Falls State Park on the Middletown/Middlefield line.

Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston.

Quaddick State Park in Thompson.

Beach Pond State Boat Launch in Voluntown, including a portion of the Pachaug State Forest.

Billings Lake State Boat Launch in North Stonington, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest,

The ban runs from June 9 through Sept. 6.

In recent summers, DEEP said the locations experienced increased crowds and alcohol consumption, which led to increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespass, and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities.

Park visitors are reminded that the locations were in addition to areas where alcohol was already prohibited by current regulations. The full list of such areas can be found on DEEP’s website.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while enjoying the outdoors,” said DEEP commissioner Katie Dykes. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit to these public spaces by citizens of all ages.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.