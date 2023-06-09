CT residents working in New York City talk about smoky conditions

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People living in Connecticut and working in New York are getting a double dose of the bad air.

For the past two days, New York City has seen some of the worst air quality in the world.

Eyewitness News talked with people getting back from the city at Union Station in New Haven.

Some commuters said the past two days in the city have been like walking through an orange cloud.

While air conditions have improved in New York, the state is still recommending limiting your time outside and wearing masks.

Many people at union station said they were masked up in the city, including Mike Fedikovich from East Lyme, who works in Manhattan.

“I wore a mask yesterday I have one in my backpack. You see more masks than you have recently, people are still out just taking videos and pictures because it’s a once in a lifetime, hopefully, thing we see,” Fedikovich said.

If you plan on traveling to New York within the next day or two there will be free masks available at Grand Central and all New York state buildings.

