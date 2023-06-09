Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

CT residents working in New York City talk about smoky conditions

Commuters dealing with smoky conditions
By Hector Molina
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People living in Connecticut and working in New York are getting a double dose of the bad air.

For the past two days, New York City has seen some of the worst air quality in the world.

Eyewitness News talked with people getting back from the city at Union Station in New Haven.

Some commuters said the past two days in the city have been like walking through an orange cloud.

While air conditions have improved in New York, the state is still recommending limiting your time outside and wearing masks.

Many people at union station said they were masked up in the city, including Mike Fedikovich from East Lyme, who works in Manhattan.

“I wore a mask yesterday I have one in my backpack. You see more masks than you have recently, people are still out just taking videos and pictures because it’s a once in a lifetime, hopefully, thing we see,” Fedikovich said.

If you plan on traveling to New York within the next day or two there will be free masks available at Grand Central and all New York state buildings.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said air quality conditions will begin to improve on Friday, and...
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
The Air Quality in New England as of 10 a.m. on June 7.
Track the air quality where you are
unhealthy smoke - wfsb
DEEP: Air quality in CT to remain at unhealthy levels
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup

Latest News

Part of I-84 closed due to suspicious incident
Tolland town leaders to discuss recent street takeovers
Town leaders in Tolland discuss recent street takeovers
Smoke impact on campgrounds
Campers making the most of their vacation amid hazy conditions
Ukrainian refugees studying in CT share post-graduation plans
Ukrainian refugees studying at Woodstock Academy share post-graduation plans