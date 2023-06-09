Contests
Family Friday: Open House Day, baby animals & a two-day festival

By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Another great June weekend on tap in Connecticut. From free family fun, to farm animals and festivals, there’s something for everyone.

Connecticut Open House Day

  • Saturday, June 10
  • Over 200 participating locations
  • Free admission or at reduced price
  • Special offers also available
  • Click the link above for a breakdown by county

Barnyard Babies Day

  • Saturday, June 10
  • Nellie McKnight Museum, Ellington
  • 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Piglets, alpacas, chicks & more
  • Barnyard-themed crafts & refreshments

Celebrate! West Hartford

  • June 10 & 11
  • West Hartford Town Hall
  • Free to attend
  • Vendors, rides, festival food, live music, and races

