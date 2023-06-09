Family Friday: Open House Day, baby animals & a two-day festival
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Another great June weekend on tap in Connecticut. From free family fun, to farm animals and festivals, there’s something for everyone.
- Saturday, June 10
- Over 200 participating locations
- Free admission or at reduced price
- Special offers also available
- Click the link above for a breakdown by county
- Saturday, June 10
- Nellie McKnight Museum, Ellington
- 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Piglets, alpacas, chicks & more
- Barnyard-themed crafts & refreshments
- June 10 & 11
- West Hartford Town Hall
- Free to attend
- Vendors, rides, festival food, live music, and races
