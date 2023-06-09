Family Friday: Open House Day, baby animals & a two-day festival

(WFSB) - Another great June weekend on tap in Connecticut. From free family fun, to farm animals and festivals, there’s something for everyone.

Connecticut Open House Day

Saturday, June 10

Over 200 participating locations

Free admission or at reduced price

Special offers also available

Click the link above for a breakdown by county

Barnyard Babies Day

Saturday, June 10

Nellie McKnight Museum, Ellington

10:00am – 2:00pm

Piglets, alpacas, chicks & more

Barnyard-themed crafts & refreshments

Celebrate! West Hartford

June 10 & 11

West Hartford Town Hall

Free to attend

Vendors, rides, festival food, live music, and races

