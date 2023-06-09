Contests
Hartford Taste block party is back

The Hartford Taste block party was set for June 9-10.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Taste is back on the menu this weekend with restaurants, musicians and artists.

The two-day block party will feature food from more than 30 local restaurants, 30 musicians on two stages, and live art demonstrations.

Organizers said proceeds benefit Connecticut Foodshare, the state’s food bank.

The Hartford insurance company said it covered all vendor fees, so restaurants participated for free.

The event is set to happen on Constitution Plaza atop Columbus Boulevard in downtown Hartford on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The event is a public with free admission event for all ages.

A full line-up of food, music and art activities can be found at thehartfordtaste.com.

