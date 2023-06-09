High school graduations in flux due to air quality concerns

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - High school graduations across the state were in flux due to the air quality concerns that began earlier in the week.

Some made the decision for outdoor ceremonies while others moved inside on Friday.

Ellington High School planned to hold its graduation ceremony outside.

Wethersfield High School also announced on Friday that its commencement will be outside at Wethersfield Cove. However, families were notified that if the weather does not cooperate due to potential showers, it may be pushed back to 7 p.m.

Norwich Free Academy planned to have its ceremony inside its alumni gym at 4 p.m.

East Hampton High School said its festivities will be outside; however, its gym will be open with a live stream for those with breathing issues.

The air quality concerns stemmed from wildfires that burned in Canada.

Smoke traveled south and created hazardous breathing conditions across parts of the country, including

Channel 3′s meteorologists said as of Friday, huge improvements to the air quality and visibility were made statewide.

“Most of the smoke has moved out of our region and you’ll be able to breathe easy for the rest of the afternoon,” said Channel 3 meteorologist Mike Slifer.

