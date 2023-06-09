Contests
North Haven spring football game to benefit fallen officer’s family

By Dylan Fearon
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The North Haven High School football team is raising money to help the family of fallen Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.

The players raise money every year during their spring game.

A ceremony is planned for the DeMonte family. Dustin’s widow Laura will be on the field for the coin toss.

“It’s kind of personal in a lot of ways,” said Coach Anthony Sagnella.

Sagnella’s teams fight for their goals. They were state football champions last season.

Friday night’s goal is raising more than $20,000 for Dustin DeMonte’s family.

“When we all came together as a team it was kind of a no brainer to choose the DeMonte family to raise money for,” said junior Nick Harkins.

Dustin’s widow, Laura DeMonte, graduated from North Haven High.

Teachers and coaches like Sagnella remember her and want to help during their annual spring brawl game.

“This game isn’t really about the sport of football it’s about bringing a community together to celebrate the DeMonte family,” Sagnella said.

The spring game is featuring celebrity coaches as well.

North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski will be calling plays.

“Couldn’t say yes fast enough. We’re looking forward tonight,” said Januszewski.

Meanwhile in Bristol Friday, the police department hosted a blood drive in memory of DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The donated blood will help people at Hartford HealthCare and Middlesex Hospital.

Rita Stepka doesn’t usually give blood, but she’s Bristol strong.

“It took me 70 years to decide to do it because I’m chicken,” Stepka said. “I wanted to support the officers and the cause.”

“It was an obvious choice from the start. It was a horrible tragedy and we want to do as much as we can to help them,” said junior Brendan Ryan.

The North Haven game is four 10-minute quarters with a running clock.

