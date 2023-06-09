Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police: Convicted felon threw ‘ghost gun’ at home as he tried to flee in Waterbury

Jose Esquilin was wanted on a couple of outstanding warrants before his arrest in Waterbury.
Jose Esquilin was wanted on a couple of outstanding warrants before his arrest in Waterbury.(Waterbury police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A convicted felon with a couple of outstanding warrants was tracked down by police in Waterbury.

Jose Esquilin, 24, was arrested in the area of Willow Street on Tuesday.

The arrest came as part of an investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Gang Task Force and the State Police Violent Crimes Task Force.

Esquilin, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants for violation of probation and first-degree failure to appear, was spotted in the area of Willow Street, police said.

He noticed officers and fled on foot.

During the process of Esquilin fleeing, police said they saw him throw a loaded handgun toward a nearby home.

Esquilin was caught by officers shortly afterward and taken in to custody without further incident.

Officer said they recovered the loaded P80 Polymer 9MM “ghost gun” with an extended magazine of 29 live rounds of ammunition.

Police said the suspect tried to throw away a loaded P80 Polymer 9MM “ghost gun” with an...
Police said the suspect tried to throw away a loaded P80 Polymer 9MM “ghost gun” with an extended magazine, 29 live rounds of ammunition.(Waterbury police)

Police described Esquilin as a convicted felon who was already on probation for previous firearm charges.

Esquilin was charged with interfering with an officer, tampering with evidence, criminal violation of a protective order, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said Esquilin remained in custody and was held on a combined surety bond amount of 1.2 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

air quality index - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
The Air Quality in New England as of 10 a.m. on June 7.
Track the air quality where you are
unhealthy smoke - wfsb
DEEP: Air quality in CT to remain at unhealthy levels
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The incident happened Thursday June 8 around 11:18am.
I-84 eastbound reopens following crash involving a motorcycle

Latest News

state police with flashlights on I-84 in Waterbury - WFSB
‘Suspicious incident’ under investigation on I-84 in Waterbury
BREAKING NEWS DESK: Lawmakers react to Trump's federal indictment
air quality index - WFSB
FORECAST: Wildfire smoke once again impacts the weather
VIDEO: Community members meet with Tolland officials over street takeovers
street takeover meeting
VIDEO: Tolland community members call for action in wake of street takeover