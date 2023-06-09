Contests
Driver collides with transit bus in New Britain

New Britain Police generic
By Evan Sobol and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Britain are responding to a crash involving a transit bus and a car.

Officials said it happened at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Sidoti Drive.

A driver crossed the road and collided with a bus, according to police. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Nobody else was in the car.

Police said occupants of the transit bus suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

