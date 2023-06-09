Contests
Town leaders in Tolland discuss recent street takeovers

Tolland town leaders to discuss recent street takeovers
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - As police work to hold those accountable for recent street takeovers, Tolland officials are meeting Thursday night to combat this issue.

These street takeovers have happened in Meriden, where a group was jumping on a police cruiser, Simsbury, New Haven, and in Tolland.

A couple was caught in the middle of the Tolland takeover on their way home from dinner.

There were about 200 people. They were violent, the group was kicking their car and smashing mirrors.

State police arrested the alleged ringleader, Jefferson Duron a couple weeks ago, but Tolland residents hope more is done.

“It’s very frightening, I felt very bad for the lady whose car was attacked. I think all of us should be a little bit scared and I’m hoping the meeting tonight they can find some resolution or some action plan if it happens again,” said Stephen Gudernatch of Tolland.

Thursday night’s meeting was going to be at the fire training center, but it got moved to the middle school because a big turnout is expected.

The meeting started at 7 p.m. State police and state representatives are there to listen to resident concerns.

