Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer was shot multiple times when he responded to a robbery in Roxbury, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital Friday night with injuries that were not life-threatening, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference. Two other officers also were injured, but not from gunfire, he said.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The suspect was arrested, he said.

“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us,” Cox said. “This just goes to show the difficult work that officers deal with daily.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

state police with flashlights on I-84 in Waterbury - WFSB
State police: Suspects chased, shot at each other on I-84 in Waterbury
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday June 10. Here's the 9 a.m....
Technical Discussion: A Drier & Brighter Weekend On Tap! More Unsettled Weather To Start Next Week...
FILE - President Joe Biden.
President Biden to visit Connecticut next week, expected to attend gun safety summit
South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski.
‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says

Latest News

Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday June 10. Here's the 9 a.m....
Technical Discussion: A Drier & Brighter Weekend On Tap! More Unsettled Weather To Start Next Week...
Candles with the image of Pope Francis are left at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli...
Pope, upon doctor’s advice, to skip Sunday public blessing; surgeon says recovery absolutely normal
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
Boston police officer shot during robbery
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps....
French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as injured toddlers remain hospitalized