Bristol Police arrest teen for May shooting on Pardee Street

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police have arrested an 18-year-old for a shooting that happened in May.

The incident occurred on May 4th at around 8 p.m.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls about gunshots in the area of Burlington Ave. and Pardee St.

Police discovered several bullet shell cases which were documented and collected.

A picture of the suspect vehicle was provided by police at the time.

Jeremy Mercedez suspect vehicle. (Bristol Police Department)

No one was injured in the attack that police said was believed to be targeted.

On Wednesday, Bristol Police arrested 18-year-old Jeremy Mercedez on an active arrest warrant regarding this shooting.

Jeremy was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment 1st degree, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, among other charges.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.