Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bristol Police arrest teen for May shooting on Pardee Street

Jeremy Mercedez (DOB:10/28/2004)
Jeremy Mercedez (DOB:10/28/2004)(Bristol Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police have arrested an 18-year-old for a shooting that happened in May.

The incident occurred on May 4th at around 8 p.m.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls about gunshots in the area of Burlington Ave. and Pardee St.

Police discovered several bullet shell cases which were documented and collected.

A picture of the suspect vehicle was provided by police at the time.

Jeremy Mercedez suspect vehicle.
Jeremy Mercedez suspect vehicle.(Bristol Police Department)

No one was injured in the attack that police said was believed to be targeted.

On Wednesday, Bristol Police arrested 18-year-old Jeremy Mercedez on an active arrest warrant regarding this shooting.

Jeremy was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment 1st degree, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, among other charges.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

state police with flashlights on I-84 in Waterbury - WFSB
State police: Suspects chased, shot at each other on I-84 in Waterbury
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday June 10. Here's the 9 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Mainly Dry & Mild Weekend! Rainier Weather Returns Monday!
South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski.
‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer
FILE - President Joe Biden.
President Biden to visit Connecticut next week, expected to attend gun safety summit
The incident happened just last summer when Cox became paralyzed after falling head first in...
$45,000,000 settlement in civil case for New Haven man paralyzed in police custody

Latest News

Three males stole approximately $4,000 worth of Zyrtec pills from the BJ's store on Cross Road.
Thieves steal $4,000 worth of Zyrtec from Waterford BJ’s
22-year-old Brianna Crespo.
Hartford Police asking for help locating missing 22-year-old woman
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized