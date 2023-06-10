Hartford Police asking for help locating missing 22-year-old woman

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for help locating 22-year-old Brianna Crespo.

Brianna was reported missing by her mentor yesterday at 5 p.m.

She was last seen at 2:30 p.m. at the Hartford Public Library Campfield Avenue Branch, 30 Campfield Avenue.

Brianna was last seen wearing a pink short jumpsuit and pink/gray sneakers.

Brianna is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5ft 03in and 180 lbs.

Police say she suffers from mental illness and takes medication. She is not believed to be in any danger.

If located, please contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

22-year-old Brianna Crespo. (Hartford Police)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.