Over 200 attractions offering deals on Connecticut Open House Day

There is no shortage of fun activities to try out on Connecticut Open House Day.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There is no shortage of fun activities to try out on Connecticut Open House Day.

More than 200 attractions all around the state are hoping you’ll stop by for a good time at a great price.

“It’s just a fun day to get outside and explore Connecticut,” said Margaret Borla, Hogan’s Cider Mill.

Margaret hopes you’ll consider putting a hole-in-one at Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington.

They are offering a free round of mini golf.

You can even take some tasty drinks onto the course while you play.

“You can stop at our taproom and grab a spiked slushie. We have mocktails available, we have craft beer offerings,” Margaret said.

The smoky skies have cleared just in time to take a boat out on the river. Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is offering 10% discounts for rentals.

“The weather looks pretty decent, so we’re hoping for a big crowd,” said Melissa Post, Collinsville Canoe & Kayak.

Melissa Post is the manager.

She says every year the business takes part in Connecticut Open House Day, and she sees a lot of new faces.

“We see quite a few new people come in. They find out about us through the CT visit website,” Melissa explained.

If a day on the water or a round of mini golf isn’t your speed, check out the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor.

“You will get a chance to take a ride in our antique trolley. Some dating back 120 years,” said Gina Maria Alimberti. “It really gives us an opportunity to showcase our museum to residents that normally wouldn’t come. We’re a nonprofit museum. The only way we stay open is by our visitors visiting us.”

You can find a full list of attractions offering deals Saturday HERE.

