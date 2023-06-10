Thieves steal $4,000 worth of Zyrtec from Waterford BJ’s

WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterford Police are looking to identify three men who stole around $4,000 worth of Zyrtec pills from a local BJ’s store.

Police say the theft took place on May 29 at a Waterford BJ’s store located on Cross Road.

They say these kinds of thefts are becoming a common trend at certain stores in CT.

The suspects left in a blue car with a Pennsylvania license plate LDY-6728.

The vehicle is stolen out of New York City, according to police.

If you have any information that would help identify the suspects or where the car may be, please call Officer Caler at 860-442-9451 ext. 2254 or at zcaler@waterfordct.org.

Three males stole approximately $4,000 worth of Zyrtec pills from the Bj's store on Cross Road. (Waterford Police Department)

They left in a blue car with a Pennsylvania license plate LDY-6728. (Waterford Police Department)

Please contact Officer Caler at 860-442-9451 ext. 2254 or at zcaler@waterfordct.org. (Waterford Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.