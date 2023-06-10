Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Thieves steal $4,000 worth of Zyrtec from Waterford BJ’s

Three males stole approximately $4,000 worth of Zyrtec pills from the BJ's store on Cross Road.
Three males stole approximately $4,000 worth of Zyrtec pills from the BJ's store on Cross Road.(Waterford Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterford Police are looking to identify three men who stole around $4,000 worth of Zyrtec pills from a local BJ’s store.

Police say the theft took place on May 29 at a Waterford BJ’s store located on Cross Road.

They say these kinds of thefts are becoming a common trend at certain stores in CT.

The suspects left in a blue car with a Pennsylvania license plate LDY-6728.

The vehicle is stolen out of New York City, according to police.

If you have any information that would help identify the suspects or where the car may be, please call Officer Caler at 860-442-9451 ext. 2254 or at zcaler@waterfordct.org.

Three males stole approximately $4,000 worth of Zyrtec pills from the Bj's store on Cross Road.
Three males stole approximately $4,000 worth of Zyrtec pills from the Bj's store on Cross Road.(Waterford Police Department)
They left in a blue car with a Pennsylvania license plate LDY-6728.
They left in a blue car with a Pennsylvania license plate LDY-6728.(Waterford Police Department)
Please contact Officer Caler at 860-442-9451 ext. 2254 or at zcaler@waterfordct.org.
Please contact Officer Caler at 860-442-9451 ext. 2254 or at zcaler@waterfordct.org.(Waterford Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

state police with flashlights on I-84 in Waterbury - WFSB
State police: Suspects chased, shot at each other on I-84 in Waterbury
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday June 10. Here's the 9 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Mainly Dry & Mild Weekend! Rainier Weather Returns Monday!
South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski.
‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer
FILE - President Joe Biden.
President Biden to visit Connecticut next week, expected to attend gun safety summit
The incident happened just last summer when Cox became paralyzed after falling head first in...
$45,000,000 settlement in civil case for New Haven man paralyzed in police custody

Latest News

Jeremy Mercedez (DOB:10/28/2004)
Bristol Police arrest teen for May shooting on Pardee Street
22-year-old Brianna Crespo.
Hartford Police asking for help locating missing 22-year-old woman
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized