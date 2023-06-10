Contests
Traffic advisory in place for a busy day in the Capital City

Hartford Taste, the Yard Goats, and the Dave Matthews Band are all in action Saturday.
By Bryant Reed
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A traffic advisory is in place tomorrow for the Capital City.

Constitution Plaza will be packed with patrons at Hartford Taste, visiting booths like ‘Perfect Pound Cake’.

“It’s been nothing but blessings and new experiences and we love it. We couldn’t complain,” said Jala Mitchell, Perfect Pound Cakes.

Jala says it is a community effort to both keep local businesses going and show why the city is a lively place to be.

“I think that when everyone helps everyone, it brings in a lot more support and experience and we can expand in the best way possible,” Jala said.

Travon Jackson says it can’t get better than a weekend like this.

“Everything is right within the vicinity, walking distance, which I think is the beautiful thing,” Travon said. “This right here is a beautiful event to bring a lot of money, and the money they use this for is for feeding people after this event is over.”

Hartford Police have issued a traffic alert warning people of the busy Saturday roadways.

They are asking that motorists anticipate the traffic and plan ahead.

