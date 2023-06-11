11 hospitalized, 1 charged following three-vehicle crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Eleven people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Windsor Ave and West Main Street in Meriden.

Police say they were called to the intersection around 4:13 Saturday afternoon for a three-vehicle crash.

Police say a Honda Accord was driving north on North Main Street when it crossed into the intersection of West Main Street and hit a Chevrolet Cobalt driving west on West Main Street.

The Accord continued across West Main Street onto Windsor Ave hitting a Nissan Altima head on. Police say the Altima was registered out of New York State.

Police say five people were injured in the Nissan Altima, four people were injured in the Chevrolet Cobalt, and two were injured in the Honda Accord.

All were taken to local hospitals.

Through their investigation, police learned that the Honda Accord was stolen out of Bridgeport.

Police identified the driver as 34-year-old William Herschler from Meriden.

Herschler was charged with stolen motor vehicle charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The accident is still under investigation by Meriden’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or might have video of the crash, to contact the department.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.