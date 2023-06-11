Fairfield man arrested after shooting car belonging to his child’s mother

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A 27-year-old Fairfield man has been arrested after shooting at a car that belonged to his child’s mother.

Ansonia Police responded to a residence on Prospect Street on May 30 for a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

Officers met with a woman and a witness at the residence.

They reported that the father of the woman’s child, 27-year-old Taykwan Williamson, had come to the home, kicked in the door, and then shot at the woman’s car twice as he was leaving.

The car was unoccupied at the time, police said.

They noticed two bullet holes and shell casings on the scene.

Williamson was arrested on June 5 and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Williamson was arraigned on June 6 and released on $150,000.00 bond

His next court date is July 18 at Derby Superior Court.

