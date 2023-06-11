Contests
Hartford’s Black Lives Matter mural vandalized

Black Lives Matter mural defaced in Hartford, CT
Black Lives Matter mural defaced in Hartford, CT
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford’s Black Lives Matter mural was vandalized Saturday night, according to Mayor Bronin.

The mural, located on Trinity Street, was originally painted in the summer of 2020 and is in the process of being repainted by local artists.

According to Mayor Bronin, the mural was defaced with a swastika and coded message of white supremacy.

In a statement Mayor Bronin said:

“Whoever scrawled this swastika and message of white supremacy is a miserable, small, hate-filled person who wants us divided and afraid - but our Hartford community is united, diverse, loving, and strong. We’re angry about this vile act of hate, but we’re not weakened by it. I went out this morning to thank the artists who have joined together to renew this mural as a beautiful expression of a community that stands together in love and mutual respect. Our police are working to find the person responsible for this hate crime, and I want that person to know that their hatefulness just made us stronger.”

Mayor Bronin

The messages and symbols are currently being painted over to restore the mural back to its original state.

