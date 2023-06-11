If you saw a plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why

Conn. (WFSB) - If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.

Channel 3 has received several reports of a plane flying low across Connecticut on Sunday.

Officials say the plane was Delta flight 2069 which departed from Bradley International Airport around 10:27 a.m. to fly to Atlanta, Georgia.

According to a Delta spokesperson, the flight experienced a maintenance issue and was diverted to JFK in New York where it made a routine landing.

167 passengers were put on another aircraft so they could continue traveling.

“We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority,” said a spokesperson for Delta.

The departure time from JFK is 2:15 and the flight is expected to land in Atlanta at 4:35 p.m.

