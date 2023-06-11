New Haven Police warn of scam calls targeting residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are warning residents of scam calls pretending to be officers from their department.

They say the scammers are using the real names of officers and have programmed their caller ID to display the NHPD’s main phone line.

The caller will tell the resident that they have a failure to appear warrant and must pay a certain amount or officers will respond to arrest them immediately.

“The NHPD emphasizes that these calls are not coming from the department and warns residents not to be taken in by them,” police said in a statement.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up and call NHPD’s non-emergency number at 203-946-6316 to verify if an officer is trying to reach you.

Police say they are investigating the scam phone calls.

