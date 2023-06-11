Contests
Torrington motorcyclist dies after being struck by vehicle

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Torrington died after being struck by a car Saturday night.

Torrington police responded to the intersection of Winsted Road and South Road around 10:11 p.m. for the report of a car vs. motorcycle accident.

According to initial reports, police believe the motorcyclist was traveling south on Winsted Road when he pulled off to the west shoulder near the intersection with South Road.

Police say the motorcyclist attempted to either turn onto South Road or pull a U-turn to head north on Winsted Road when he was struck head on by a Toyota Corolla.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. He was transported via Life Star to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Jesse Christiano from Torrington, and the driver as 22-year-old Samuel Melanson from Torrington.

Police say Melanson stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Torrington Police Department.

