Two hospitalized after crashing into tree in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Glastonbury.

Police say the crash happened Saturday night just before 7:30.

The driver went off the road while driving west on Eastbury Hill Road and struck a tree.

Glastonbury police, fire, and EMS were called to the accident on 150 Eastbury Hill Road.

The driver and passenger were taken to local hospitals, and one suffered serious injuries, police say.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Glastonbury Police Department.

No other details were immediately available.

