Water rescue in progress after boater reports body in water
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven Fire Department is currently working on getting a body out of the water near the Grand Ave. Bridge.
New Havens Deputy Fire Chief confirmed a water rescue was in progress after getting a report from a boater saying they’d discovered a possible body in the water.
The fire department deployed two of their boats and confirmed it was a body that was discovered.
The body is currently still in the water as fire officials work on the removal.
It is too early to tell if it is a man or a woman, fire officials said.
