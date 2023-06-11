Water rescue in progress after boater reports body in water

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven Fire Department is currently working on getting a body out of the water near the Grand Ave. Bridge.

New Havens Deputy Fire Chief confirmed a water rescue was in progress after getting a report from a boater saying they’d discovered a possible body in the water.

The fire department deployed two of their boats and confirmed it was a body that was discovered.

The body is currently still in the water as fire officials work on the removal.

It is too early to tell if it is a man or a woman, fire officials said.

