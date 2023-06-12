Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police investigate deadly house fire in Vernon

Man in his 60s found dead
Vernon police said a man in his 60s was found dead following an overnight fire.
By Jay Kenney and Roger Susanin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Vernon police said a man in his 60s was found dead following an overnight fire.

Town officials confirmed that they received a call around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday for an active structure fire on Hany Lane.

Firefighters and first responders quickly arrived. They said the fire was knocked down several minutes later.

The man was found dead inside the home and an investigation is underway.

Police said they believe the victim was the only person home at the time of the fire.

Officials also said the fire may have started in the garage of the home.

A burned-out vehicle and extensive damage to the garage could be seen when Channel 3 crews arrived.

The state fire marshal, state police, and Vernon Police Department said they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Police say a man in his 60s was found dead after a fire on Haney Lane.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two hospitalized after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Chances For Rain And Storms In The Week Ahead!

Latest News

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Federal deficit, beef prices climb, return of working moms
hate crimes - Middletown - file - WFSB
VIDEO: State police, lawmakers to talk about hate crimes
Vernon deadly house fire - WFSB
VIDEO: Police investigate deadly house fire in Vernon
TRENDING NOW: Bath time with a deer family in Storrs