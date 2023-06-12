Police investigate deadly house fire in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Vernon police said a man in his 60s was found dead following an overnight fire.

Town officials confirmed that they received a call around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday for an active structure fire on Hany Lane.

Firefighters and first responders quickly arrived. They said the fire was knocked down several minutes later.

The man was found dead inside the home and an investigation is underway.

Police said they believe the victim was the only person home at the time of the fire.

Officials also said the fire may have started in the garage of the home.

A burned-out vehicle and extensive damage to the garage could be seen when Channel 3 crews arrived.

The state fire marshal, state police, and Vernon Police Department said they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Police say a man in his 60s was found dead after a fire on Haney Lane.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.