Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in the case of a nursing home death in Old Saybrook that started over the volume of the victim’s television.

Stephen Luckett, 70, of Falling Waters, WV, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault on an elderly victim, criminally negligent homicide, and third-degree assault.

Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old Saybrook. (Old Saybrook police)

Police said Luckett is accused of causing the death of Apple Rehab Resident Edward Flynn, 87, following a physical altercation on June 2, 2022.

Luckett was processed on Monday morning and held on a $500,000 bond. He appeared in Middletown Superior Court for an arraignment.

A copy of Luckett’s arrest warrant can be read below:

According to the warrant, Flynn was found in a hallway at Apple Rehab. He told investigators that he and Luckett had been verbally fighting over the course of a week.

Flynn told police that since he was hard of hearing, he turned his TV up so he could hear it.

Luckett was bothered by it, Flynn said. He would either turn Flynn’s TV off without permission or shut Flynn’s bedroom door.

That’s what Flynn said led to the arguments.

The warrant said that on June 2, the arguments escalated to the point where Luckett pushed Flynn, which caused Flynn to fall backward and suffer back numbness, and severe neck and head pain.

Flynn needed a bone cervical implant and four screes in his neck, the warrant stated.

He died at Yale New Haven Hospital on June 17, 2022.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was complications from blunt force trauma to the neck and ruled the death a homicide by way of a physical altercation with another.

An I-Team investigation recently uncovered multiple failures at the nursing home.

The Department of Public Health said the nursing home failed to ensure the safety of that resident and others, following the altercation.

“I am pleased to see this investigation come to conclusion with an arrest,” said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook police. “Mr. Luckett must answer for his actions that led to the death of Mr. Flynn. Det. Tabor, other department members, and professionals from the Middlesex State’s Attorney’s Office have worked tirelessly to seek out justice for Mr. Flynn and his family.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.