Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford defaced with swastika

A defaced Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford was in the process of being repainted by local artists.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford was vandalized with a swastika and a message of white supremacy.

Hartford police said they have been trying to figure out who did it.

The mural was painted on Trinity Street.

Mayor Luke Bronin said someone defaced it on Saturday. He said folks have since started to repaint it.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement following the report.

“All of us as a community need to take a strong stance to denounce any message advocating hate,” Lamont said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

