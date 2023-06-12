Contests
Essex Library: Someone removed Pride Month books, took apart displays

Pride Month displays at a library in Essex appear to have been targeted.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Pride Month displays at a library in Essex appear to have been targeted.

The Essex Library said an anonymous visitor came in on Saturday and removed 20 books from the displays.

It also said the person took the displays apart.

“We are disappointed and troubled by the unauthorized disassembly of the displays and removal of the materials and are actively investigating the matter,” the library posted to social media. “Essex Library is committed to providing free access to information for all individuals and families in our community and supports each person’s and each family’s freedom to choose what they want to read and to decide what is important or relevant for their own lives.”

The stolen books were found and the displays have since been restored.

Channel 3 reached out to police to see if any arrests were made.

