Ex-Waterbury official set to face a judge for hit-and-run

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A former city official in Waterbury is set to make his first court appearance following a hit-and-run that left a teen with life-threatening injuries.

John Egan is due in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.

John Egan. (Waterbury Police Department)

Egan, the city’s former Zoning Commission chair, struck 17-year-old Bryan Calle at the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Main Street earlier this month and took off, according to Waterbury police.

The teen had been riding a scooter at the time.

Calle was put into a coma and, at last check, remained at Connecticut’s Children’s in Hartford. His family told Channel 3 that it will take a miracle for him to recover.

Eyewitness News was also told that Egan had more than a dozen drinks before the crash.

He faces multiple charges, including failure to yield and leaving the scene of an accident.

