Ex-Waterbury official set to face a judge for hit-and-run
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A former city official in Waterbury is set to make his first court appearance following a hit-and-run that left a teen with life-threatening injuries.
John Egan is due in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.
Egan, the city’s former Zoning Commission chair, struck 17-year-old Bryan Calle at the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Main Street earlier this month and took off, according to Waterbury police.
The teen had been riding a scooter at the time.
Calle was put into a coma and, at last check, remained at Connecticut’s Children’s in Hartford. His family told Channel 3 that it will take a miracle for him to recover.
Eyewitness News was also told that Egan had more than a dozen drinks before the crash.
He faces multiple charges, including failure to yield and leaving the scene of an accident.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.