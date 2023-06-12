Contests
Fire forces several people from apartments in Manchester

Fire (file)
Fire (file)(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A fire forced 11 people, including four children, from apartments in Manchester.

The Manchester Fire Department said the fire broke out around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday on Oakland Street.

“The occupancy is a two-story, six apartment dwelling,” firefighters described. “911 received multiple calls reporting the fire.”

The first company arrived on scene at 9:44 p.m. and reported fire showing from a second floor apartment.

Firefighters said they encountered heavy fire in the apartment, but were able to mount an interior attack while the truck company personnel provided ventilation by opening a hole in the roof.

“The coordinated operation allowed for the fire to be knocked down by 10:02 and placed under control shortly thereafter,” they reported.

Seven adults and four children were forced out by the fire. Firefighter said the American Red Cross was on scene to help them.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

