Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Illegal fireworks may have sparked apartment fire in Manchester

Apartment fire on Oakland Street in Manchester.
Apartment fire on Oakland Street in Manchester.(Manchester Fire Rescue EMS)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Several people in Manchester are without a home after a fire that may have been sparked by illegal fireworks, according to officials.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said it happened Sunday night at a home on Oakland Street. Firefighters responded around 9:14 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported flames coming out of a second story window.

“Manchester Fire responded with 5 companies and brought the fire under control in approximately 25 minutes,” fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said five apartments are uninhabitable and more than 12 residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

“The incident is presently under investigation by Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS Fire Marshal, Manchester Police Department and the CT State Police, but it appears that use of illegal fireworks may have started the fire,” Manchester fire officials said.

Fire departments out of South Windsor, Glastonbury, and Bolton provided coverage during the fire.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday June 12. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Chances For Rain And Storms In The Week Ahead!
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two hospitalized after crashing into tree in Glastonbury

Latest News

Connecticut State Police said a Good Samaritan found loose photos in a parking garage at...
Family photos found at Bradley Airport; owner sought
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday June 12. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Chances For Rain And Storms In The Week Ahead!
Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old...
Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting