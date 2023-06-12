Illegal fireworks may have sparked apartment fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Several people in Manchester are without a home after a fire that may have been sparked by illegal fireworks, according to officials.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said it happened Sunday night at a home on Oakland Street. Firefighters responded around 9:14 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported flames coming out of a second story window.

“Manchester Fire responded with 5 companies and brought the fire under control in approximately 25 minutes,” fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said five apartments are uninhabitable and more than 12 residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

“The incident is presently under investigation by Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS Fire Marshal, Manchester Police Department and the CT State Police, but it appears that use of illegal fireworks may have started the fire,” Manchester fire officials said.

Fire departments out of South Windsor, Glastonbury, and Bolton provided coverage during the fire.

