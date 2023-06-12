Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Gov. Lamont to sign state budget with historic tax cuts this afternoon

Connecticut’s governor is expected to sign his budget plan on Monday afternoon.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor is expected to sign his budget plan on Monday afternoon.

It was passed by lawmakers at the end of the legislative session last week.

The budget included historic income tax cuts for lower and middle class families.

Sixty-percent of people in Connecticut were expected to see their taxes go down.

The budget also set aside money for school districts to hire more teachers.

Lamont said he’ll sign the budget at the State House in Hartford at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a 2-year $51.1 billion budget around 1:40 a.m....
Senate gives final approval to state budget

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two hospitalized after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
Monday showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Chances For Rain And Storms In The Week Ahead!

Latest News

state budget to be signed - WFSB
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont expected to sign state budget today
FILE - President Joe Biden.
President Biden to visit Connecticut next week, expected to attend gun safety summit
Gov. Lamont reflects on legislative session
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont reflects on legislative session
Bills passed in the session - WFSB
Gov. Lamont reflects on legislative session as it ends with a number of bills passed