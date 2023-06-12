Gov. Lamont to sign state budget with historic tax cuts this afternoon

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor is expected to sign his budget plan on Monday afternoon.

It was passed by lawmakers at the end of the legislative session last week.

The budget included historic income tax cuts for lower and middle class families.

Sixty-percent of people in Connecticut were expected to see their taxes go down.

The budget also set aside money for school districts to hire more teachers.

Lamont said he’ll sign the budget at the State House in Hartford at 2:30 p.m.

