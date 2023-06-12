Contests
Hartford Police: Teen shot on Marshall Street

Hartford police cruiser
Hartford police cruiser(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police say an 18-year-old male was the victim of a shooting on Marshall Street.

Police responded to Marshall Street at around 7:50 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound victim.

upon arrival, police located the teen with gunshot wounds.

He was alert and conscience and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

He is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

