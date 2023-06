NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 is closed in both directions due to a serious crash.

State Police say they are responding to the crash in the area of exit 36.

Serious injuries are reported.

The Westbound and Eastbound sides of the highway are closed in the area of Exit 37.

Police ask that motorists seek an alternative route.

