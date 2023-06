A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Here is a list of fireworks shows in Connecticut.

June 24

Milford Kickoff to Summer 2023 – Downtown Milford, 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

East Haven 21st Annual Fireworks, Beach Party – East Haven Town Beach, fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. (Rain Date: June 26)

June 28

Stafford Summerfest & Fireworks – Stafford High School, 5 – 10 p.m.

July 1

New Milford Fireworks Celebration – Town Green, 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date: July 8)

July 3

Norwich Sea Unicorns - 14 Stott Ave, after 6:30 p.m. game

July 4

Hartford Yard Goats – 1214 Main St, after 6:10 p.m. game

July 8

Hartford Yard Goats – 1214 Main St, after 6:10 p.m. game

July 11

Vernon’s July in the Sky Fireworks Spectacular – Henry Park and Downtown Rockville, 9:15 p.m.

July 15

Celebrate East Lyme - Pennsylvania Avenue/Main Street, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Canaan Railroad Days – 9 p.m.

August 5

Norwich Sea Unicorns - 14 Stott Ave, after 6:30 p.m. game

August 26

Clinton Summer Fest & Fireworks – Andrews Memorial Town Hall & Clinton Town Beach 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

