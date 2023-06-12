Man arrested after assaulting, robbing woman in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A 37-year-old man has been arrested after assaulting and robbing a woman in Norwich.

Police say they responded to the area of North Thames Street at around 2:50 p.m. for reports of a possible disturbance.

Responding officers found a female victim who said she had been assaulted and robbed of a small amount of money by an unknown man.

Police say she had minor injuries to her face and refused medical treatment.

The woman and several witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect and tell them they had last seen the suspect running in the direction of High Street.

Police sent out a K9 search. The suspect, later identified as Senty Sodam, was located a short distance away from the scene in a wooded area.

He was placed under arrest without incident, according to police.

Sodam is being held on a $150,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561.

