State police, lawmakers speak out against increase in hate crimes

Law enforcement will join advocacy groups in Middletown Monday morning to address the latest example of a disturbing trend.
By Marcy Jones and WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement will join advocacy groups in Middletown Monday morning to address the latest example of a disturbing trend.

Following a recent increase in hate-related incidents, communities across the state said they are pulling together to make changes.

About 100 residents in Thompson woke up last week to profanity-laced three-page letters left in bags in their driveways.

The hateful letters distributed in Thompson were called “vile,” “racist,” and “homophobic” by those who received them.

Some portions of the letters addressed specific residents by name and included high school students.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut State Police, and members of the Hate Crimes Advisory Council said they will join local residents Monday to discuss the incidents.

Members of the public were invited to join. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Connecticut State Police Headquarters in Middletown.

Following a recent increase in hate-related incidents, communities across the state are now pulling together to make changes.

