Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Breeze Airways announces ‘summer blockbuster’ sale from Bradley Airport

Breeze Airways.
Breeze Airways.(Breeze Airways)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways announced a summer sale for fights out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The airline billed the deal as its “summer blockbuster” sale.

Fares on 11 routes from Hartford will be discounted from July 5 through Aug. 8, if purchased by June 19.

  • Charleston, SC starting from $49
  • Las Vegas, NV starting from $119
  • Fort Myers, FL starting from $95
  • New Orleans, LA starting from $69
  • Norfolk, VA starting from $41
  • Phoenix, AZ starting from $119
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $49
  • Richmond, VA starting from $42
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL starting from $80
  • Tampa, FL starting from $65
  • Vero Beach, FL starting from $79

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing, the airline said.

Flights were on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream
ALERT FOR WEDNESDAY - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sunnier this afternoon, but an *ALERT* for potential severe storms tomorrow!
Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old...
Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday June 13. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Sunnier this afternoon, but an *ALERT* for potential severe storms tomorrow!
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of Park and Oak streets in Hartford on June 13.
Suspect in critical condition following attempted robbery in Hartford
Harford police investigate shooting
VIDEO: Shooting appears to have been connected to store robbery in Hartford
Firefighters rescued a dog that jumped from a tower atop Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield on...
Dog rescued after jump from state park tower