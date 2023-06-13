Breeze Airways announces ‘summer blockbuster’ sale from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways announced a summer sale for fights out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The airline billed the deal as its “summer blockbuster” sale.

Fares on 11 routes from Hartford will be discounted from July 5 through Aug. 8, if purchased by June 19.

Charleston, SC starting from $49

Las Vegas, NV starting from $119

Fort Myers, FL starting from $95

New Orleans, LA starting from $69

Norfolk, VA starting from $41

Phoenix, AZ starting from $119

Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $49

Richmond, VA starting from $42

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL starting from $80

Tampa, FL starting from $65

Vero Beach, FL starting from $79

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing, the airline said.

Flights were on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.