City leaders work to get Narcan into the hands of Willimantic police officers

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - City leaders in Willimantic are working to get Narcan into the hands of police officers across the city.

“I had Narcan administered to me twice in one day for two overdoses,” said Mike Rivera.

Rivera said he wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Narcan.

He overdosed on fentanyl twice in the same day. Two years later, he’s clean.

“From that moment on, I made a conscious decision to change my life,” Rivera said.

He attends meetings at the Windham Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery, getting help from people like John Schwartz.

“When it comes to oxygen deprivation when the person stops breathing, they’ve only got a couple of minutes before brain damage starts to set in so the faster that product can be delivered, the better chances of a good outcome,” Schwartz said.

The people there know all too well the grip fentanyl and other drugs have on this area.

Data from the state level proves it. Since November, Windham has seen 55 overdoses. Nearly 30-percent were deadly.

“I was surprised to hear they did not have that with them,” said Jim Rivers, Windham Town Manager.

A recent close call perked Rivers’ interest as to why police don’t have Narcan, when officers arrived at an overdose before paramedics.

“They had to go door to door basically to get a dose of Narcan to administer to someone in a life-threatening situation,” Rivers said.

The quick-thinking of those officers saved a life.

But it begs the question: why don’t they have Narcan on them?

“It’s our duty and responsibility to respond to overdoses,” said Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.

Overdose calls are directed to EMTs. But sometimes, police get there first.

Often, officers must wait until paramedics arrive to do anything.

Everyone seems to agree, fixing that problem is a no-brainer.

“I don’t see any downside to more people carrying Narcan or the generic in the community,” Scrivener said.

So what’s next?

“You’ve got to have the supply and budget which I think we do. The other thing is any union issues because we would be asking the officers something to do that they aren’t currently doing,” Rivers said.

There’s no timeline yet as to when this could become a reality.

City leaders are hoping soon, so more lives like Rivera’s can be saved.

“They have the opportunity and the timing to save someone’s life,” Rivera said.

