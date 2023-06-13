Summer Escapes
Dog rescued after jump from state park tower

Firefighters rescued a dog that jumped from a tower atop Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield on...
Firefighters rescued a dog that jumped from a tower atop Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield on June 12.(Bantam Fire Company)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DEPOT, CT (WFSB) - A dog that jumped and fell 34 feet from a tower at a state park in Washington Depot needed to be rescued by firefighters.

The Bantam Fire Company said it was called in to help at Mt. Tom State Park on Monday around 3:35 p.m.

Firefighters found that a dog jumped from the tower and was unable to move.

“Litchfield Fire Department was requested for the stokes wheel and the Gator,” Bantam firefighters said. “Washington Volunteer Fire Department was requested for manpower. We also notified our local vet to await the arrival of the dog.”

Firefighters said crews hiked to the top and met up with the dog and its owner.

“The dog was stable but needed to be carried to the bottom,” they said.

Crews left the woods at 4:40 p.m.

“We transported the dog comfortably resting in the stokes basket on Rescue 38 and transferred care to the vet staff at Northwest Corner Veterinary Hospital,” firefighters said. “We’re happy to report the dog has been examined and has no life-threatening injuries!”

