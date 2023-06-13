Summer Escapes
GREAT KIDS: College student makes her mark cleaning Milford beaches

By Wendell Edwards
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) – A local college student left a lasting impact on beaches in Milford through her cleanup efforts.

Mackenzie Powers does most of her cleanups at Walnut Beach in Milford.

Her parents say she has been passionate about keeping beaches clean since she was four.

“I kept asking and asking and asking to clean and they were like, “oh yeah, we’ll bring a bag one day,” said Mackenzie Powers. “I was serious. They didn’t think I was though. It took a little bit.”

Her dad says they dismissed her at first.

“Who believes a four-year-old wants to go clean a beach?” said John Powers. “She did not stop.”

Her mom and dad eventually heard and helped her, cleaning up Walnut Beach and Silver Sands for over a decade.

But last month she has hosted the last Mackenzie beach cleanup.

The rising college junior, majoring in environmental sciences as Stetson University in Florida, does not have the time.

“My schedule doesn’t allow me to come home to run the event,” said Powers.

She says the final cleanup was bittersweet, as it’s been a major part of her life for 15 years.

She says she hopes that she set an example for others.

The City of Milford erected a kiosk, as a tribute to Mackenzie’s hard work. She says she just wanted to make a difference.

“I want the Earth to be clean and happy. That’s it in simplest terms, but when I was little I wanted to be clean and it was home,” said Mackenzie.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

