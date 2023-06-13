Hartford Public Schools may contract company to tackle substitutes, paraeducator vacancies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public Schools hopes to tackle the vacancies of paraeducators and substitute teachers.

It’s looking to spend money to do so, and a new company may help it bridge the gap.

The district said it looking to work with ESS, a service that would hire and train substitutes and paraeducators.

A one-year contract could cost the district $2.5 million.

School officials believe it may be worth the investment.

The district said it had an average of 79 special paraeducator vacancies per month over the past year.

It isn’t just looking for more educators.

It said the Board of Education has been looking to select a school district medical advisor and bring on more nurses.

The role of medical advisor would help in planning school health programs and monitor the school health environment.

The district said it will decide on contracting with ESS on Tuesday night.

A meeting agenda listed that it may also adopt a student health services policy.

Hartford Public Schools is hoping to tackle the vacancies of para-educators and substitutes.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.