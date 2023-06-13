Historic settlement reached in Randy Cox case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A historic lawsuit was settled in the case of Randy Cox, a man who was paralyzed in police custody nearly a year ago.

Cox was paralyzed from the chest down after slamming, head first, into the back of a police van.

On Friday, Cox’s attorneys and the city of New Haven agreed to settle the civil lawsuit for $45 million, the largest police misconduct settlement in U.S. history.

Attorneys for Randy Cox said the settlement sets a precedent across the country, but also point out his life will never be the same.

Louis Rubano, a member of Randy Cox’s legal team said legal trusts will be set up to make sure Cox’s funds are protected.

“The life care plan alone, we’ve talked about it before is over $20 million. This will allow him to purchase state of the art equipment that will allow him to live life the best that he can and give him hope to live life the best he can,” said Rubano.

New Haven’s Mayor Justin Elicker addressed the agreement over the weekend, saying he spoke with Cox’s mother.

“What I shared with her is that while this settlement can not bring Randy back to his original state, my home is that it provides Randy the future medical support and other support he will need,” said Elicker.

The five officers who interacted with Cox the night he was paralyzed are all facing criminal charges.

Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera were fired last week, Betsy Segui and Oscar Diaz will learn their fate later this month, while Ronald Pressley retired before he could be disciplined.

“Randy has a shortened life expectancy now, so what we tried to establish when we attempted to settle this case, and settle it for this historic amount of $45 million, is to give RandyFIREDenough money to pay for all of his medical needs, but also again, to live life to the fullest, to try and enjoy some of those things he did before,” said Rubano.

$30 million from the insurance company should be processed soon and the $15 million from the city could take a little while longer as it needs to be approved by the board of alders.

