Large police investigation underway in Hartford after neighbors report hearing gunshots
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in an area of Hartford on Tuesday morning.
A large police presence was spotted near Park and Oak streets. Police confirmed that a shooting took place.
Hartford police expected to discuss the incident in a live news conference soon.
Stream it live below:
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene that has been working to gather information.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.