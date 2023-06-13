Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Large police investigation underway in Hartford after neighbors report hearing gunshots

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of Park and Oak streets in Hartford on June 13.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of Park and Oak streets in Hartford on June 13.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in an area of Hartford on Tuesday morning.

A large police presence was spotted near Park and Oak streets. Police confirmed that a shooting took place.

Hartford police expected to discuss the incident in a live news conference soon.

Stream it live below:

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene that has been working to gather information.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
ALERT FOR WEDNESDAY - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sunnier this afternoon, but an *ALERT* for potential severe storms tomorrow!
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream
Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old...
Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume
A man died in an overnight fire in Vernon.
Police investigate deadly house fire in Vernon

Latest News

ALERT FOR WEDNESDAY - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sunnier this afternoon, but an *ALERT* for potential severe storms tomorrow!
Firefighters rescued a dog that jumped from a tower atop Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield on...
Dog rescued after jump from state park tower
Meriden person hit by train - WFSB
Man struck by train at the Meriden-Berlin line
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream