Learning about and honoring the history of Juneteenth

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Juneteenth is a holiday now recognized nationally and locally.

Author and educator Monique Melton said, “this is what our ancestors experienced, suffered through and fought for; we should want to honor this history.”

The emancipation proclamation, signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, brought an end to slavery but not entirely.

Even though the South lost, it took 2 years for the Civil War to officially end and not everyone was immediately free.

“A lot our history, a lot of black history, which is American history is being erased, it’s being watered down and so these really important lessons aren’t being taught unless we’re doing it at home,” said Melton.

Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, and some two thousand union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas.

They informed the 250,000 slaves there that they were indeed free.

By executive degree, this day came to be known as “Juneteenth.”

However, for decades it was only celebrated in Texas and didn’t become a federal holiday until 2021 when President Biden signed it into law.

The West Hartford Equity Coordinator, Adrienne Billings, explained why it is so important to celebrate the holiday.

“People should know about it because it is their history,” Billings said. “Point blank that’s No. 1.”

Right now, more than half of the United States and the Washington D.C. recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday through legislative action.

Connecticut made it a state holiday in 2022 that will continue to be a part of American Culture.

“When people feel seen, heard, acknowledged and loved they build better community,” said Billings.

