Local tow truck driver raising awareness about CT’s Move Over law

(WFSB) - Every six days, a tow truck driver is killed in America. It’s a shocking stat from AAA.

It happens in Connecticut too. One local woman is fighting to change that.

We have the Move Over law in Connecticut.

If you see police or other emergency vehicles on the side of the highway, you have to move over.

The law includes tow truck drivers too. But the drivers Eyewitness News spoke to said people aren’t moving over for them.

Salena Khan doesn’t have an office or desk. She works on the sides of highways.

It can be dangerous helping people in emergencies.

“No one is moving over I almost got hit,” Khan said.

Her family runs Nelcon Towing in North Haven.

They’ve had some close calls on the job, with people not respecting tow truck drivers and not following the move over law.

“I wish people would respect that law because I shouldn’t have to watch my back every two seconds while I’m just trying to do my job,” Khan said.

Tow truck driver Christopher Russell, also from North Haven, was killed last year helping someone on I-91.

That’s when Khan knew she had to step up.

“That could be anyone of us and so it hits home, and it bothers me tremendously,” Khan said.

Khan is fighting for her fellow drivers. She is raising awareness about the Move Over law and the dangers drivers like her face every day.

She’s also starting a campaign called Life on the Line, pushing for a new law allowing red and blue lights on the back of tow trucks instead of yellow ones.

“They see those red and blues and unfortunately those are the lights that people slow down and move over for,” Khan said.

“It is something that does need to be addressed,” said Sen. Paul Ciccarella (R – North Haven).

Khan met with Ciccarella, who is on the state’s Public Safety Committee.

“It does make sense that maybe that can help,” Ciccarella said. “I think it’s not knowing that law is there maybe a lack of enforcing that law if it’s seen.”

In the meantime she found a loophole, putting red and blue lights on a cone, which goes around in front of the trucks during emergencies.

“I don’t want to see my dad, my brother, friends, second family here get killed because people couldn’t follow the rules and they’re being selfish,” Khan said.

Khan is pushing for change. She knows that could be a while.

She’s really hoping people see this and the next time they see a tow truck driver working, they move over.

