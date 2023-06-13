Summer Escapes
Man arrested for crashing into Willimantic police cruiser

Jessie Barbosa-Santiago.
Jessie Barbosa-Santiago.(Willimantic Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a Willimantic police cruiser while a child was in his car.

Police said it happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.

A Willimantic police officer was on patrol on Valley Street Extension when he saw someone driving a vehicle with an invalid license plate and registration.

The officer stopped the driver in the entrance to 10 Valley Street Extension, according to police.

The operator drove away as the officer approached the vehicle, authorities said. Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Jessie Barbosa-Santiago of Willimantic.

Barbosa-Santiago then slammed into the police cruiser as the officer drove out of the parking lot.

“The Willimantic Police Officer braked suddenly and attempted to avoid the collision, but Barbosa-Santiago’s vehicle struck his cruiser in the front side, causing serious damage to both vehicles,” police said.

An 8-year-old child was in Barbosa-Santiago’s passenger seat at the time of the crash, according to police. The child was not in a car seat.

No serious injuries were reported, police said.

Barbosa-Santiago was arrested and charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment second-degree, transporting a child without a restraint device, and interfering with an officer.

“Barbosa-Santiago was on parole in the State of Connecticut at the time of this incident and was later remanded back to the custody of the Department of corrections,” Willimantic police said.

He appeared in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

