Man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting that happened in Hartford in 2019.

Geno McMahon, 36, of Hartford, was charged with murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

Two people were shot and one of them died on June 22, 2019 around 9:35 p.m.

Hartford police dispatch received reports of shots fired and a person shot in the area of Winship Street. Patrol officers said they found a victim in the area of Douglas and Winship streets. This victim, a male in his thirties, was transported to Hartford Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He has since recovered from his injuries.

A second victim, later identified as Eros Diaz, was found in a vehicle nearby and was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel.

After a lengthy investigation, McMahon was developed as the suspect, police said.

Probable cause was established and an arrest warrant was approved by a judge of the superior court on June 9, 2023.

Police said McMahon was located in Hartford and taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the department’s Detention Division, where he was held on a $3 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.